Disney Actor Devan Leos Cops Plea Deal in Attempted Murder Case

Disney actor Devan Leos can breathe a huge sigh of relief ... he won't spend any time behind bars after striking a plea deal in his attempted murder case.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Devan pled no contest to 1 count of attempted murder back in April. He was sentenced to 5 years probation, 120 hours of volunteer work at a homeless shelter and 30 days with Caltrans. We're told the 1 count of assault with a deadly weapon was tossed.

The plea deal stems from an incident that went down in December 2018. Law enforcement sources say Devan -- who appeared in Disney Channel's "Mighty Med" -- and a friend were at a 7-Eleven convenience store in L.A. where they got into an argument with a transient.

We're told when Devan and his friend got back in their car, the transient kicked it as they were pulling away. That's when Devan allegedly drove toward the transient and accelerated several times before hopping the curb and knocking down the transient.