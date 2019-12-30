Guess Who This Cabbage Patch Kid Turned Into!
12/30/2019 7:59 AM PT
Before he was styling some of the biggest names in Hollywood, this cute kid was knee-deep in Cabbage Patch Kids and holiday cheer around the Christmas tree.
After this dolled-up photo, the guy went on to become one of the most recognizable celebrity fashion stylists in the game, having put outfits together for A-listers like Demi Moore, Rashida Jones, Christina Ricci, Jessica Alba, Kaley Cuoco, Minka Kelly and more.
He's also a TV personality these days, with appearances on E!'s "Fashion Police," "Project Runway All Stars," "Miss Universe," "The Comeback," "The Rachel Zoe Project," "2 Broke Girls" ... and often shows up as a panelist on E!'s Red Carpet programs. Dude's a go-to on celeb looks.
Heck, he's even had his own damn show with his name blared across the title card. So, yes ... he's a big deal.
