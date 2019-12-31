Guess Who This Sledding Star Turned Into!
Guess Who This Sledding Star Turned Into!
12/31/2019 8:08 AM PT
No need to be upset right now or literally cry. Ugh. Fine. Let's start again.
This bright kid started acting in local theater when she was still in high school. She'd ultimately appear in several Sundance films but it wasn't until 2014 when she landed what would become the first of her big hit after she was cast in "Fresh Off the Boat."
The show earned critical acclaim ... but that was only the beginning. She'd later star in the smash hit, "Crazy Rich Asians." The role earned her a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a comedy ... becoming the fourth Asian actress to ever earn that nod.
