'Storage Wars' Star Darrell Sheets Retires, Finds Love at 61

"Storage Wars" star Darrell Sheets is finally ready to settle down after getting out of the storage locker biz ... and he might've found his one true love when he least expected.

Darrell tells TMZ ... after recently retiring to Lake Havasu, he went to check out a boat for sale and that's when he met a woman named Patty Rich. Turns out, the boat was hers and they've been inseparable ever since.

Sounds like Patty is quite a catch ... Darrell tells us his she owns a string of vineyards and restaurants. Add in the boat and her classic blonde looks, and it's easy to see why Darrell fell head over heels.

Darrell says Patty wasn't starstruck when they first met, she actually had no idea he was a celeb. She's well aware of his TV fame now though, and Darrell says it's been great to have a companion now that he's in his 60s.