'Storage Wars' Rene Nezhoda Buys 'Dude Perfect' Guys' Old Storage Unit
'Storage Wars' Rene's Ready to Cash In ... On 'Dude Perfect' Storage Unit
11/8/2019 10:41 AM PT
"Storage Wars" star Rene Nezhoda just found a virtual pot of gold buried in a Dallas storage locker -- because it's filled with trinkets from "The Dude Perfect Show."
Rene -- who runs the Bargain Hunters Thrift Store featured on the reality show -- tells TMZ ... he and two buddies dropped $2,770 on a storage unit this week in Texas, and when they got inside they realized it used to belong to the super-popular YouTube stars.
"Dude Perfect" has a massive following -- 47.1 million subscribers -- so you've probably seen their insane sports trick shot videos, or recognize them from their Super Bowl commercial.
It's quite a haul for Rene ... the storage locker is filled with "Dude Perfect" props dating back to their first season -- trophies, a massive baseball mitt, the famous panda costume and more.
Rene says he's only combed through about 30 percent of the unit so far -- it's so jam-packed -- and starting Tuesday he's going to put everything up for auction, and he's expecting to rake in $50,000!!!
14 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.