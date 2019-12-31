YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach's 3-Month-Old Baby Dead

YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach and her husband, Jeff Leach, lost their 3-month-old son, Crew. After laying down for a nap on Christmas day, he stopped breathing.

Brittani says she laid Crew down for a nap, went to check on him after a while, and he was not breathing.

Crew was rushed to the hospital and posted, "We are living a nightmare, and I'm dying inside. Please pray for my baby."

The baby boy was beyond hope, and Brittani and her husband had to make the excruciating decision to withdraw life support. Brittani said, "Crew's tiny earthly body is still with us, although I know he's already dancing and playing in Heaven. We have some hard decisions to make over the next 12 hours, that no parent should ever have to make."

The inevitable came, and Brittani said she would be donating Crew's organs so other babies could be saved.