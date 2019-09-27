Snoop Dogg and Family Mourn Death of Grandson

TMZ.com

Snoop Dogg and his family are mourning the loss of his infant grandson, who appears to have died in the hospital.

Play video content

Snoop's oldest child -- his 25-year-old son, Corde Broadus -- says his son, Kai Love, was born on September 15, but died on Sept. 25. Corde posted a video of his daughter kissing Kai as someone else was cradling the baby.

Kai was still in the hospital -- apparently in the neonatal intensive care unit -- when he passed away. A dry erase board outside his room had the words "Love + Light" written on it under the "Plan for the Day."

The family hasn't released a cause of death yet.

Play video content

Snoop's wife, Shante, poured out her emotions in a song on Thursday ... as she tearfully sang along to the 1970s Dells hit, "The Love We Had Stays On My Mind."

Kai was Corde's third child -- he already has a son, Zion, and daughter Eleven. He was Snoop and Shante's 5th grandchild.