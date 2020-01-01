MLB World Series Legend Don Larsen Dead At 90

1/1/2020 8:57 PM PT
Breaking News
Don Larsen -- the only pitcher in MLB history to ever throw a perfect game in the World Series -- died Wednesday ... Major League Baseball announced.

Larsen's agent, Andrew Levy, told the Associated Press the ex-New York Yankee passed away due to esphogeal cancer. He was 90 years old.

Larsen pitched for seven different teams during his 14-year MLB career from 1953-1967 ... but it was his performance in the 1956 World Series that he'll be forever remembered for.

The right-hander tossed a perfect game -- no hits and no walks allowed -- against the Brooklyn Dodgers in Game 5 of the Fall Classic. He was later named MVP of the series.

Larsen ended his baseball career with an 81-91 all-time record, and finished with a career 3.78 ERA and 849 strikeouts in 1548.0 innings pitched.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Don Larsen, who remained a welcome & familiar face at our annual Old-Timers’ Day celebrations," the NY Yankees announced in a statement.

"The Yankees organization extends its deepest condolences to Don’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be missed."

