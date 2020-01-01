The Weeknd Throws Massive New Year's Eve Party

The Weeknd kicked off a new decade by throwing a massive New Year's Eve bash at an $80 million estate.

The party went down in Bev Hills -- the super swanky part -- and the guest list was impressive. For starters, Travis Scott and French Montana attended, fresh off FM's scary, 2-week hospital stay.

Play video content TMZ.com

In case you're wondering ... Kylie wasn't at the party with Travis. She was down the road in WeHo at Delilah nightclub.

The food was scaled down awesomeness -- tacos, french fries and churros. There was also an open bar.