Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Donate $500k to Fight Australian Wildfires
1/5/2020 7:37 AM PT
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have dug deep into their pockets to help in what seems like an impossible battle to fight the devastating wildfires in their country, and they have a very personal stake in all of this.
The donation will help the Rural Fire Service. As you know, 13 million acres have gone up in flames with grim prospects for the future. There are 146 fires in New South Wales alone, and the summer heat has been unforgiving.
An estimated half-a-billion wild animals have died in the fires, 1,500 homes have gone up in smoke and 24 people have died.
As for Nicole and Keith, their home in Australia is under threat but so far ... it hasn't caught fire. They say they made their pledge public to encourage and inspire others to make donations as well. Doesn't have to be 500k. Anything helps.
