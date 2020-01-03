LaMelo Ball Donating 1 Month's Salary To Help Australia Wildfire Victims

Breaking News

LaMelo Ball is reaching into his pockets to aid Australia wildfire victims ... pledging to donate one month of his National Basketball League salary to people in the region who need it.

Of course, Australia is home to the youngest Ball brother these days ... he signed on to play in the NBL this season before he enters the NBA Draft later this year.

As for how much 1 month's salary is for the 18-year-old, the NBL is reportedly paying him around $70,000 this season ... so it's a pretty good chunk of change for LaVar's kid.

Australia can certainly use the cash ... at least 17 people have been killed by fires that have raged since October, and at least 17 more people are still missing.

More than 1,000 homes and businesses have reportedly been destroyed by the blazes... and there are fears things could get worse before they get better.

"It’s sad to see what is happening on the South Coast of Australia," Ball said Thursday. "People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out."