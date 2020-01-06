Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Best Part' of Golden Globes Flaunts Abs and Legs

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't hiding her true feelings about Hollywood's award season -- just like how she didn't conceal her awesome figure hours after the Golden Globes ended.

Gwyneth flaunted her long legs from the back of the limo that took her and hubby Brad Falchuk home after the ceremony. As she put it, "The best part of the night is always getting home." Pretty obvious, GP's over all the pomp and circumstance of award shows.

That's not to say she doesn't still bring her 'A' game when it comes to fashion. Gwyn showed up at the Globes rocking a totally sheer Fendi gown that showed off her killer abs.

Say what ya want about her overpriced Goop items, but Gywneth's dedication to yoga and pilates is WORKING like a mutha.