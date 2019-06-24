Gwyneth Paltrow & Hubby Brad We Might Not Live Together But We Sure as Hell Vacay Together!!!

Gwyneth Paltrow & Husband Brad Falchuk Enjoy Romantic Italian Getaway

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk are bending the rule at home that the couple that [insert cute action verb] together stays together -- but abroad ... they're 2 peas in a pod.

The actor and her TV writer hubby are vacationing in Europe right now, where they were seen taking in the sights in Florence, hand-in-hand and in lockstep -- this, of course, after Gwyneth recently revealed they live together only around half the time.

Brad spends the night at her L.A. home 4 nights out of the week, and crashes at his pad for the other 3 ... which she says keeps things fresh between them.

A bit unorthodox for a married couple, but it's clearly working for GP and BF! They look absolutely in love in Italy ... whether it's strolling the streets or over dinner and wine.

Remember, Gwyneth was the one who coined the whole "conscious uncoupling" thing when she split from Chris Martin ... so the together-but-separate thing's right up her alley, really.

Relationships in 2019 ... get with the times, folks.