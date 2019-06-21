The Obamas Hang Out with U2 in France as Dream Vacation Continues

Barack Obama and the rest of his brood are having another helluva beautiful day in France ... this time palling around with U2.
Barack and Michelle Obama were all smiles as they enjoyed a walk in the medieval village of Èze, France ... with Bono and The Edge. The group -- that BTW, also included Malia and Sasha -- headed to the 2 Michelin-starred gourmet joint La Chèvre d'Or for lunch.
44 and the former First Lady are seriously living their best life right now. They were out with friends at another high-end restaurant in Provence where the former U.S. prez and his family are vacationing.
Barack and Bono, BTW, have a special bond. For starters ... Bono's global campaign and advocacy group, ONE, worked closely with Obama's administration during his 2 terms in office. But the bond goes even more way back ... U2's "City of Blinding Lights" was heavily used in 44's 2008 and 2012 campaigns.
Barry O also walked out to that very track when he gave his emotional farewell address in 2017.
Ah, the good 'ol days.