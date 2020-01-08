'Atypical' Star Graham Rogers on Subway Seat Debate, Says Manspreading Key

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

The new year's greatest debate (non-Iran related, anyway) is what's the best seat on an NYC subway -- and Graham Rogers has the perfect answer ... for men, anyway.

We ran into the "Atypical" actor in WeHo and asked him to weigh in. He did and made the pick a lot of other dudes probably would too. His reasoning's all about fellas needing space to spread out, 'cause ... y'know. Biology.

ICYMI ... the question was posed toward the end of 2019, and it's spread like wildfire online.

All my New Yorkers, which is the best seat? pic.twitter.com/PeAQ7UEdC9 — gabe 🦦 (@gabefromthebx) January 1, 2020 @gabefromthebx

It's funny ... we try asking his lady friend for a woman's perspective, but she deflected back to Graham. Not a big subway rider, apparently!

Anyway, check it out, 'cause Graham's also got a backup option for his needs -- but if you think about it ... his choice could actually backfire if anyone plops down next to him.

