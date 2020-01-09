Kim Kardashian Gives Refrigerator Shamers a Tour of Her Well-Stocked Kitchen

TMZ Composite

Kim Kardashian West got roped into an online food fight ... and responded by laying a plant-based smackdown on everybody.

Kim clapped back at all the internet trolls who mocked her for having an "empty" refrigerator and questioning how she could feed her 4 kids ... with a full tour of her MULTIPLE fridges and pantries in her home.

In the video, Kim starts by showing off a gigantic pantry loaded with jars of food, including a separate section for sprinkles for her frozen yogurt ... which goes well with the frozen yogurt machine she has tucked away.

Then Kim shows off the refrigerator that started all the commotion with fans (and haters), which contains various waters and milks ... but not any food. Turns out, it's because it's just her beverage fridge.

Kim's tour moves to her kitchen, where she reveals she does, in fact, have a lot of food for the family ... in a giant WALK-IN refrigerator. That one is loaded with fresh organic produce, more drinks, condiments and already-prepped meals for her and the kids.