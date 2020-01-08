Kim & Khloe Kardashian Go Swinging on a Golf Course

Kim and Khloe Kardashian have NO problem gripping it and ripping it, or at least that's their goal, as they take their best shots at playing golf.

The K sisters hit the links Tuesday in L.A. with Kris Jenner -- and TV cameras, of course ... so we can expect to see this on a future episode of 'Keeping Up.' If we're keeping it real as to who did it better -- Khloe's follow-through seems better ... but Kim's hip rotation is totally on point. Not shockingly.

Hey, neither of 'em whiffed on the ball. Now, do we think either is going for their pro card? Hell no! Still, should make for good TV.

Y'know you wanna hear Kim yell, "It's in the hole!!!"

If they are serious about improving their games, they could always consult their stepdad, Caitlyn Jenner ... who golfs almost daily. As we've reported she has a 6 handicap -- and if you're not a golfer, just know that's really good for a non-pro.