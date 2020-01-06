Kanye West Plans for Sunday Service to Go Global in 2020

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

Kanye West has taken his Sunday Service all over North America -- from Coachella to a Houston megachurch to Skid Row and all the way to Jamaica -- but now he wants to head further overseas.

TMZ's learned the rapper plans to go global with his gospel movement in 2020, and has his sights set on locations in Europe and Africa to start. We're told his muse and sole focus in the new year is to bring the word of God to people via his Sunday Service.

Our Kanye sources say he has no interest in traditional touring for his music anymore, but he does plan to keep recording gospel tunes with his choir ... which he continues to fund on his own.

We're told he's got another album in mind with the choir too. As we reported ... he and his Sunday Service choir dropped its anticipated, "Jesus is Born," gospel album just in time for Christmas.

As we've covered ... Kanye's been putting on the Sunday shows on a weekly basis, but our sources say that will be spread out a little more once the events start going down all over the world as opposed to just the U.S.

The shows won't stop in America either ... Ye's already set to team up with Joel Osteen again and play Yankee Stadium in May with his choir. It will be part of Osteen's 'Night of Hope' tour, which he takes to several cities across the country. Following that ... Chicago, and maybe L.A., Detroit and Miami.

