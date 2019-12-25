Kanye West Sunday Service Choir Drops 'Jesus is Born'

Breaking News TMZ.com

The wait is over ... Kanye West and his Sunday Service choir have finally dropped its "Jesus is Born" gospel album.

Kanye had everyone waiting with anticipation since he teased the album in an interview back in October. The 19-track album hit all major digital streaming platforms today ... just in time for Christmas. Instead of going with a major label to release his album, Ye chose a New Jersey-based Indie distributor, Vydia.

Some of the track titles include "Count Your Blessings," "That's How the Good Lord Works" and "Satan, We're Gonna Tear Your Kingdom Down." Kanye, of course, dropped his "Jesus is King" album back in October after many delays. That album featured 11 tracks.

Yeezy had a massive album listening event at The Forum in L.A. when that album dropped. Fans were also treated to a screening of his "Jesus is King" IMAX project.

