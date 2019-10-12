Kanye West, Kim Kardashian Surprise Howard University With Sunday Service

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West took his Sunday Service on the road again, this time landing at Howard University ... and it's interesting -- one of his lyrics, "13th Amendment, Gotta end it, that's on me."

Kanye, Kim Kardashian, along with North and Saint, showed up at the historic, African-American college Saturday for an 8 AM show, and it did not disappoint.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Grammy-award winning R&B singer Tony Williams led the service, which was complete with a brass band and a choir.

The performance dovetailed with Howard's homecoming, called Yardfest. The University did not announce Kanye's appearance until hours before the event, but that was enough time for students and others to swarm to the quad for the service.

Kanye's making the short trek later today to George Washington University in D.C., where another Sunday Service will go down.