Kanye West Reveals 'Jesus is King' Track List, Different than Kims

Breaking News TMZ.com

Kanye West just revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated album, "Jesus is King" ... and it's a radically different version than the one Kim shared back in August.

Though there has been some skepticism based around previously missed album deadlines, Kanye is assuring everyone 'JiK' will hit at midnight.

The 11-song tracklist Kanye revealed is one song less than what Kim put out ... but there are a whole lot of song titles that have changed. In fact, only 4 of the titles Kim shared remain on Kanye's list.

Of course, the songs themselves may have stayed the same -- with only a title change -- but it's also possible Ye scrapped 8 records altogether.

Some of the new track names include ... "Follow God," "On God," "Everything We Need," "Use The Gospel," and "Jesus is Lord."

Play video content

As we reported ... Yeezy held a massive album listening event at The Forum in L.A. Wednesday night. Fans were treated to a screening of his "Jesus is King" IMAX project and then a full preview of the album.