Kim Kardashian 39th Birthday Gift, $1 Million Donation By Hubby Kanye

Kim Kardashian just entered the last year of her 30s and as a gift ... her husband, Kanye, got her something she seems to appreciate more than any one material item.

The middle Kardashian sister hit the big 3-9 Monday, and to celebrate ... it appears she kept it relatively low-key with her closest loved ones -- including Ye and the kids. She posted a few videos of what she described as a "home cooked meal" from Carousel Restaurant ... which cooks up Middle Eastern cuisine. KK and co. also had a beignet truck pay 'em a visit.

The biggest revelation came a bit later in the night though, when Kim posted a photo of a letter she'd received ... which said a million-dollar donation had been made in her name.

Kim says Kanye gave the money to her fave charities -- which focus on prison reform, which she's obviously passionate about -- and got the kids in on it too. The charities included Cut 50, Buried Alive Project, Equal Justice Initiative and the Anti-Recidivism Coalition.

The idea of a donation as a gift may seem a little Costanza-ish -- remember "Festivus?" -- but these orgs are very much real ... and a million bucks goes a long way toward the cause.