Kim Kardashian Takes Selfies with Prison Inmates, Filming New Show

Kim Kardashian is putting a microscope on the criminal justice system with something she's very familiar with ... a camera lens made for TV -- and she's doing it right now.

Mrs. Kardashian-West posted a series of photos Saturday of her posing for selfies with prison inmates from a facility in Washington D.C., where she says these folks are part of a program in which they can take courses and get credit from Georgetown University.

In her caption, Kim wrote ... "Last week I was so moved by Dr. Mark Howard, a Georgetown professor who teaches a course inside of a Washington DC prison where these men and women can get Georgetown credit."

She added, "I met so many amazing people that can’t wait to share their stories with you. We filmed a documentary I am working on that will be out on @oxygen and I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have."

It appears these photos were taken late last week, when Kim made a trip to D.C. for a tour of the White House. BTW, the only prison in the area that has this type of partnership with Georgetown is the D.C. Central Detention Facility, which Professor Marc Howard helped spearhead.

It'll be interesting to see what Kim's got in the works here. As you know, she's been knee-deep in helping reshape the criminal justice system ever since she helped free Alice Marie Johnson back in 2018 -- and has been on a roll doing the same for others (and then some) in the following months.