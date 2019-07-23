Kim Kardashian 'Shocked' by Marcus Hyde Nude Photo Allegations

Getty

Kim Kardashian West says she is shocked and saddened by recent allegations against Marcus Hyde by models claiming the photographer tried to bribe them for nude photos.

Hyde -- who was a longtime photographer for Kim and Kanye -- has come under fire by numerous women this week. In one alleged DM conversation between Hyde and a model, he asked her for nude photos, saying he'd do a shoot with her for free if she sent. When the model refused, Hyde allegedly said the charge would be $2,000 for the shoot.

Kim said of the situation, "My own experiences have always been professional, and I am deeply shocked, saddened and disappointed to learn that other women have had very different experiences. I stand in full support of every woman's right to not be harassed, asked or pressured to do anything they are not comfortable with."

Kim ends her statement with, "We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unnoticed and I applaud those who speak out."

Hyde almost lost his life in a car accident in October of last year when his Mercedes went 200 feet off an embankment. The accident left him in a coma for weeks ... and he was seen at Kanye's Sunday Service performance at Coachella for the first time since the accident.