Kim Kardashian Brought Prison Reform Campaign to Dayton, OH

Kanye West wasn't the only member of his family spreading goodwill in Dayton, Ohio this weekend ... Kim Kardashian used the trip as an opportunity for more prison reform.

As we reported ... Kanye brought his popular Sunday Service to Dayton in honor of those killed and injured in the mass shooting earlier this month. Kim and at least 2 of their kids were on hand for the service, but we're told she was busy with her mission as well.

Sources close to Kim tell TMZ ... she took time over the weekend to visit a prison just outside the city and met with officials, staff members and inmates. We're told she was given a tour of the facilities to check out the conditions the inmates live in and learn about programs available to them.

As you know ... along with pursuing a career as an attorney, Kim's big passion the past couple years has been working to free prisoners serving unjust sentences -- like Alice Marie Johnson -- and improve the lives on inmates both behind bars and upon release.

She's taken her efforts all the way to The White House, at least a couple times, and is filming a new docuseries about the criminal justice system in America.