Kanye West Sunday Service in Dayton

Kanye West is in Dayton, Ohio right now, presiding over his Sunday Service to honor those who died and were injured during the mass shooting earlier this month.

The service is going down at the RiverScape MetoPark to a large crowd.

Kim Kardashian and at least 2 of their kids -- Saint and North West -- are on hand for the event. They were all dressed in white as they headed to the service. We don't know if Chicago made the trip. We're told Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Fonzworth Bentley are also in the crowd.

Dave Chappelle is also in Dayton for an event later in the day ... The Gem City Shine, a benefit concert, again honoring the victims of the latest American massacre. We're told around 20,000 people are expected to attend.

