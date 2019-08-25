Kim Kardashian Joins Kanye West for Dinner Near Dayton, Ohio

Play video content Exclusive

Kim Kardashian has now joined Kanye West's in Ohio ... and they're doing cheesecake for dinner.

Kim and Kanye were spotted leaving a Cheesecake Factory restaurant Saturday evening in Beavercreek, OH -- a city about 15 minutes outside of Dayton -- where they were ushered into a waiting SUV with security nearby.

We're told their son Saint, and daughter North, were with them for the hour-long dinner, which got started 6 PM. No word on what they chowed down on, but it's Cheesecake ... they got a lot of options (no specials though, apparently).

Anyway, Kim and Kanye definitely weren't trying to stay on the down low -- check out our video. You see them interacting with the crowd outside ... from a safe distance, of course. Kim said hi to some fans, and Ye flashed a peace sign.

Kim's appearance here comes a day after Kanye was seen roaming the streets of Dayton with other family members, including what looked like some of his kids.