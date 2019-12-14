Kanye West & Joel Osteen Talking Religious Road Show

Exclusive TMZ.com

Kanye West and Joel Osteen know a good thing when they see it, and after a massive success at Joel's Sunday Service in Houston, they've talked about a possible national tour.

TMZ broke the story, Kanye and Joel will appear at Yankee Stadium on May 2 and they will almost certainly sell the venue out. Kanye will be responsible for the music ... Joel will perform the sermon.

Our sources say the next venue will be Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago ... Kanye's hometown. We're told that event will go down in September.

Joel Olsteen Ministries

But, there's more. We're told Joel and Kanye are talking regularly now ... mostly about religion, but they've also talked about expanding the kind of show they put on in Houston. We're told, although nothing has been locked down, they're talking about Miami, Detroit and Los Angeles. Joel has taken his service to Detroit in the past -- at Comerica Park in 2016, with great success. As for L.A. ... we're told the likely venue is Dodger Stadium.

Play video content Lakewood Church

We're told Chicago, L.A. and Miami would likely be in 2021.