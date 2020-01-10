Matthew McConaughey Wearing Bathrobe-Jacket Around New York City
1/10/2020 12:17 PM PT
Matthew McConaughey is feeling alright, alright, alright ... because he's wearing a super comfortable looking outfit that looks awfully similar to your grandparent's bathrobe!!!
The Oscar-winning actor was spotted taking a stroll around New York City Friday ... and bringing a totally new meaning to casual wear.
It's a pretty warm winter's day for New York standards -- it's in the 50s -- but Matthew's one of the most famous Texans, so he's not braving the great outdoors in just any normal jacket. For what it's worth, dude's also got a shirt and pants underneath the furry garment.
Unclear exactly what Matthew is in town for -- there are rumors he's being eyed for the role of Reverse-Flash in the superhero series -- but he's definitely dressed for whatever occasion might come his way.
The Big Apple is known for its characters and weird happenings ... but even this outfit is out there!!!
