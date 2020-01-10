Rush Drummer Neil Peart Dead at 67 from Brain Cancer

Neil Peart from the band Rush -- one of the greatest drummers in rock history -- died Tuesday after battling cancer ... according to his family.

Peart passed away in Santa Monica. The family says he'd been diagnosed with brain cancer 3 years ago, but hadn't announced it to Rush's legion of fans around the world.

Canadian rock trio of Rush formed in 1968, but Neil didn't join bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson until 1974. All 3 men were known as virtuoso musicians and Neil's solo's are legendary ... in particular his drumming on iconic songs like "Tom Sawyer."

Neil announced his retirement from the band in 2015 -- he'd been battling chronic pain, like tendonitis. Rush was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

Neil's first his first wife, Jacqueline Peart, died from cancer in 1998. They'd been married for more than 20 years. He later remarried in 2000.

He's survived by Carrie Peart and their 10-year-old daughter. He was 67.