Nancy Pelosi Rips Trump for Retweet of Her in Islamic Garb

Rep. Nancy Pelosi is once again questioning President Trump's judgment on the Iran crisis after his open support for a doctored image of her and Sen. Chuck Schumer with the Iranian flag.

We got the Speaker of the House Monday leaving Washington D.C.'s Reagan Airport and asked her about Trump's early morning retweet of a photoshopped image showing herself and Schumer in Islamic garb. It was a random account with a mere 15,000 followers, but Trump blasted it out to his nearly 71 million followers.

The corrupted Dems trying their best to come to the Ayatollah's rescue.#NancyPelosiFakeNews pic.twitter.com/a0ksPHeXCy — داون آندر (@D0wn_Under) January 13, 2020 @D0wn_Under

Pelosi summed up the state of our democracy by repeating one of Trump's favorite social media phrases. A subtle counter-punch, for sure. She also took a bigger swipe, saying Trump doesn't know right from wrong.

As you know ... Republicans and Democrats are at odds over Trump's order to target and kill Iran's Gen. Qassem Soleimani, and the mudslinging is showing no signs of slowing down.