Woman Accused Of Repeatedly Pooping In Parking Lot Arrested
1/23/2020 1:41 PM PT
A Massachusetts woman accused of repeatedly taking dumps in a parking lot is s**t outta luck ... she's finally in custody after essentially getting caught with her pants down.
Cops in Natick, Mass. say they've arrested 51-year-old Andrea Grocer after she allegedly made a habit of pooping outside a sporting goods store. She's being charged with 8 counts of wanton destruction of property.
Police say they started investigating the woman's alleged dirty habit since December after the store owner claimed he routinely found mounds of human feces in the parking lot.
Cops say they initially believed an animal was using the parking lot as its own personal outhouse, but investigators say they eventually found toilet paper and wipes in the area.
The suspect's bowel movements were even caught on surveillance footage, according to police, but her license plate was always shielded from the camera.
Police increased patrols in an effort to catch the serial pooper redhanded, and officers say they caught Grocer preparing to poop in the lot Wednesday morning around 7 AM.
You'll remember, a female jogger dubbed "The Mad Pooper" terrorized a Colorado neighborhood back in 2017 with her sneaky poops ... unclear if she served as any inspo.
