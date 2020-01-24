Kim Kardashian West Teams Up with Cher in DTLA

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian West is finally walking shoulder to shoulder with one of her idols -- in what might be the best pairing since Sonny & Cher ... and Kim's got the role of Sonny.

Yes, Kim and CHER were spotted strolling the streets of DTLA Thursday decked out in all black!!! The pair also had a photo and video crew in tail, and at one point, Kim mounted a motorcycle to pose for some pics.

TMZ.com

It's unclear exactly what the duo is collaborating on, but Kim has made no secret of the fact that Cher is someone she's always looked up to for both fashion and personal motivation.

TMZ.com

You'll remember back in 2017, Kim dressed as Cher for Halloween and she's paid homage to her looks over the years. Kim also had one of the best seats in the house during Cher's Las Vegas residency. The two women are also both Armenian ... a fact both Kim and Cher are extremely proud of.

As for Cher, she's got a busy 2020 ahead ... she'll be back in Vegas next month before hitting the road and making stops on her tour across the United States.