Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Shocked' About Losing Commonwealth Roles

Megxit presented a huge unintended consequence for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ... the loss of one of their beloved titles, Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors.

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were "shocked" they had to forgo their roles as youth ambassadors to the Commonwealth ... as part of the Megxit deal they struck with Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Prince Charles.

As you know ... Harry and Megan were forced to stop using their Royal titles when they spurned the Crown and moved to Canada. We're told the couple didn't expect their ambassadorships to even be on the table during Megxit negotiations -- but the Queen drew a hard line in the sand, and they had to surrender the role.

The Commonwealth is a group of 53 nations ... almost all former British territories, such as Canada. In their time as youth ambassadors, Harry and Meghan were tasked with empowering young people in those countries to tackle the problems facing their generations.

Meghan joined Harry as a youth ambassador right before their wedding, and we're told the job was very important to them. Meghan even had the flowers of all 53 Commonwealth nations embroidered into her wedding dress.

Seems Harry and Meghan are still not ready to let go -- their official website still has an entire section dedicated to their work as youth ambassadors. Time for a site update, STAT!!!

