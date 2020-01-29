Guess Who This Happy Kid Turned Into!
1/29/2020 12:01 AM PT
Before this kid became a serious workaholic in Hollywood, it almost actually never happened. He was riding his bike before by a cement truck in Omaha ran him over when he was just 11 years old. The truck dragged him for 500 feet. He went into a coma and reportedly woke up 2 weeks later. He required 25 surgeries and nearly had both of his legs amputated.
It turned out, the bike took the brunt end of the truck's hit. Over time, he regained mobility and turned to comedy. He and his friends eventually moved to L.A. and created a hilarious series on Comedy Central.
He can also be seen in "Pitch Perfect" and "Modern Family," among other things.
