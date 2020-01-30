Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli List $28 Million House
1/30/2020 3:02 PM PT
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have listed their massively expensive home, TMZ has learned, but our sources say it has NOTHING to do with the college admissions scandal or their upcoming trial.
Lori and Mossimo have quietly put their Bel-Air estate on the market for $28,650,000. It's in one of the best areas of L.A.
Sources close to the couple tell TMZ, they're doing what they always do ... following Mossimo's passion for architecture. He's super talented at redoing homes, and this one's no exception. They bought the house in 2015 for $13.9 million and listed it 2 years later for $35 million but took it off the market in July 2018.
The house is pretty great ... 12,000-square-feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 baths and on and on.
So Mossimo did his thing, and now they're ready for another home challenge. They've done this for years, selling the family home every 3 to 5 years.
And, check this out. Realtors at this price point typically get 5% of the purchase price -- which they split if there's a separate agent for the seller and the buyer. If someone offers full price that would mean the commission would be $1.43 million. The deal is ... the commission will be maxed out at $1 mil -- take it or leave it.
