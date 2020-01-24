Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jen Harley Officially List Vegas Home for Sale

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley are officially moving on ... when it comes to their Vegas home anyway, 'cause TMZ's learned they've listed it for sale.

Sources close to the situation tell TMZ ... the 'Jersey Shore' star and Jen put their home on the market 3 months ago for a cool $869,900 and we're told the reasoning is surprisingly quite simple -- Ron's moving to L.A. and Jen's got no use for it and is game for selling it.

We're told Ronnie plunked down all the cash for the crib back in October 2017, but they'll split the profits, if any. They bought it for $725k. Our sources also say the sale has nothing to do with their drama-filled relationship ... it's just that, logistically, they don't need it.

A source close to Ronnie tells us he footed all the bills for the home as well ... and Jen also had a place of her own in the city.

The house itself is a marvel ... 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and nearly 3,000 square feet of living space. It's nestled inside a gated community ... so, privacy. It also features a full panoramic view of the strip, city and mountains. There's also a relaxing spa.

Ronnie and Jen, however, did anything but relax in that house -- the site of some of their most volatile fights in their frequently hostile relationship.

You'll recall they were on their way home when they got into a brutal fight in June 2018 ... resulting in Jen's bust for domestic battery after she allegedly dragged Ronnie with their car.

Jen also claimed Ronnie was the one who ransacked the crib on New Year's Eve 2018 after getting into a huge fight.

TMZ also obtained footage of Ronnie going to town on a Ring security camera back in December. On that particular night, Ron had shown up and threw an object through a window when Jen refused to let him inside.

Most recently, Jen showed up unannounced to the crib and allegedly attacked Ron with an eyeliner. No word if new buyers are seeking a drama discount.