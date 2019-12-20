Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Baby Mama Jen Harley Hires Lisa Bloom

Exclusive TMZ Composite

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's baby mama, Jen Harley, has a powerful woman in her corner ... after hiring Lisa Bloom to rep her amid a tumultuous domestic violence case.

Lisa spoke with us Friday in L.A. after she and Jen attended a hearing in Ronnie's DV case. Not much happened in court ... the next hearing is scheduled February. Jen left the courthouse unnoticed, but Lisa made one thing clear ... Jen is a VERY fit parent.

Ronnie went on a tirade against Jen on Instagram last week, accusing her of abandoning their two-year-old-daughter. Lisa says she reached out to Ronnie, demanding he take down the post. Jen currently has a restraining order against Ronnie, and Lisa says any harassment -- even on social media -- will not be tolerated.

As we reported ... Ronnie pled not guilty last month to a laundry list of misdemeanors stemming from an October incident with Jen and their 20-month daughter, Ariana, in L.A. He's facing 7 misdemeanors -- domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment [of Jen] and 2 counts of resisting arrest.

Ronnie was initially arrested for kidnapping after allegedly hitting Jen, chasing her down with a knife, taking their kid from her and then locking himself inside an Airbnb they were renting. Ronnie allegedly refused to come out when police arrived ... and they had to bust the door and tase him before slapping cuffs on him and wheeling him out on a gurney.

Jen said she suffered bruises and scrapes from the altercation but Lisa tells us Jen's soldiering on.