Snooki Says No 'Jersey Shore' Spin-offs Coming for Her or Her Kids

No disrespect to New Jersey or its famous shore, but Snooki wants a MUCH better life for her 3 kids, which is why she's swearing off all things 'Jersey Shore' ... for good.

Fresh off announcing she's retiring from the 'JS' game, Snooki touched down at LAX Thursday, and made it clear she has no second thoughts. She told a photog she's looking forward, not back, purely because it's what's best for her family.

When the pap suggested a possible spin-off could be in the works -- Snooki shot that down instantly ... and you gotta see the look on her face when she did it.

Remember, she complained during last season about 'JS' keeping her away from her husband, daughter and 2 sons ... so maybe she'd be down for a show focused on her family.

Not a chance! As Snooks put it, she's not trying to see her kids turn into the kinda "degenerate" she was on TV. Translation: Snooki Nicole's come a loooong way from being that chick who stumbled drunk on beaches, and got brutally knocked out in bars.

As for her costars -- she's not offering them any career advice, especially Ronnie Ortiz-Magro ... who, as we've reported, has a child custody war brewing with Jen Harley.