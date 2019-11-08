'Jersey Shore' Cast Parties in New Orleans For Angelina's Bachelorette
11/8/2019 12:20 AM PT
The 'Jersey Shore' cast is trading in the boardwalk for Bourbon Street ... the gang's turning up in New Orleans one last time before Angelina Pivarnick walks down the aisle.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Pauly D, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Snooki, Deena and JWoww were back together this week in the Big Easy for Angelina's bachelorette ... tossing beads, wearing Mardi Gras masks and stumbling through the crowded streets.
Ah yes, the rare co-ed bachelorette party.
JWoww showing support for Angelina is pretty interesting, considering their recent drama ... remember, JWoww briefly split with her boyfriend after he was caught hitting on Angelina in Vegas. Looks like the girls have mended fences.
Ronnie's getting in on the action too ... only weeks after getting hit with a laundry list of misdemeanor charges following his nasty incident with Jen Harley.
'Jersey Shore' cameras were rolling the entire time ... and the bachelorette party will be featured on the next season of the reality show.
Angelina is marrying Chris Larangeira on November 20 ... and she picked the perfect place for her last hurrah. Can't go wrong with 3-for-1 drinks, beignets, jazz and legally boozing in public.
Gotta love NOLA!!!
