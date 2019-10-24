Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Charged with 5 Misdemeanors in Jen Harley Case
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hit with 5 Charges ... Domestic Violence, Child Endangerment & More
10/24/2019 9:08 AM PT
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro might have dodged a felony in his nasty incident with Jen Harley ... but he has a laundry list of misdemeanors to deal with.
The embattled 'Jersey Shore' star's officially been hit with 5 different charges by the L.A. City Attorney for the early-October incident with his baby mama.
Ronnie's facing one count of domestic violence, one count of brandishing a weapon, one count of child endangerment, one count of resisting arrest and one count of criminal threats.
As we reported ... Ortiz-Magro was originally arrested for kidnapping after allegedly hitting Harley, chasing her with a knife, taking their 18-month-old daughter from her and locking them in their Airbnb. When cops came, he allegedly refused to come out and had to be tased before being placed in cuffs.
Ronnie caught a break Wednesday, though, when the L.A. County District Attorney's Office kicked his case down to the City Attorney because it didn't meet the D.A.'s criteria for any felony charges.
Still, Jen allegedly suffered gnarly bruises and scrapes from the fight with Ronnie and there are photos of the injuries ... along with a neighbor's surveillance video of her appearing to try to hide, and clearly looking scared.
Ronnie has denied wielding a knife or inflicting any injuries on Harley, and claims he was just trying to protect their daughter.
Nevertheless, LAPD issued an emergency protective order against Ronnie based on Jen's claim he said he was going to kill her ... but it has since expired.
