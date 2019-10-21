JWoww and Boyfriend Back Together, Trying to Work Things Out

Exclusive Details Getty

JWoww's giving it another shot with her boyfriend following his mea culpa ... but it doesn't look like he's out of the dog house yet.

The 'Jersey Shore' star and her much younger BF, Zack Clayton Carpinello, spent Saturday together at Universal Studios Florida ... where they were spotted exiting the Transformers 3D ride.

Their faces don't necessarily scream happy reconciliation, but sources with knowledge tell us JWoww and 24, Zack's age-inspired nickname, are currently trying to work things out following their recent split.

We're told they're not putting a label on their relationship just yet, though ... it's a work in progress.

As we reported ... JWoww called it off with Zack after he was seen flirting and getting handsy with Angelina on an episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," saying she felt hurt and disrespected by both of them.

Zack responded with a lengthy apology, taking responsibility for the incident and vowing to make it up to JWoww and never do it again.

Who said I’m not mad at both? Both are idiots but they instigated each other... only difference is Angelina gets to talk about it on the show... like if you were that uncomfortable tell me.. don’t tell others and text me how much fun it was 🙄 https://t.co/2ioeWmmfUA — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) October 18, 2019 @JENNIWOWW

Still, as recently as Thursday, JWoww was venting online about the situation ... calling out Angelina for being an instigator and a hypocrite, and saying both Zack and her are "idiots."