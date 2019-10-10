Mike 'The Situation' Says Ronnie's Ignoring Texts Since Arrest

Play video content It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and Snooki say they've tried reaching out to costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro since his domestic violence arrest ... but claim he's gone radio silent.

The Sitch jumped on Snooki's podcast, "It's Happening with Snooki & Joey," and Mike revealed he's made multiple attempts to get in touch with Ronnie, but so far no dice. Ditto for Snooki ... who also lashed out at Ronnie's ex, Jen Harley, for being photographed showing off her alleged injuries stemming from an alleged violent encounter with Ronnie.

Mike says he fired off a stern message to Ronnie ... urging him to "wake the f**k up" before softening his tone. Snooki says she did the same before going off on Jen.

Snooki tore into Jen, "My thing is with Jen in this photo. 'Cause there’s a photo released. She’s out to lunch with Ariana. She’s wearing a tank top and shorts, and she has bruises everywhere. I feel like she went out intentionally to get a photo of her."

She went on, "You don’t have to be wearing a tank top, showing your bruises and the bruise on your leg. She’s wearing booty shorts to show it off. Like, 'Girl, you can go out with your daughter and have lunch but cover those up so it’s not a thing.' She wants it to be a thing."

TMZ broke the story ... Jen was spotted out 3 days after the blowout with Ronnie sporting gnarly bruises and scrapes she allegedly suffered at the hands of Ronnie.

During the podcast, Mike also dished deets on what his life was like during his 8-month prison stint at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York.

Mike admitted it was like high school -- there were cliques here and there -- and compared it to "Orange Is the New Black." He says nothing crazy happened, but the conditions were pretty squalor.

Mike, who was in for tax evasion, said, "It's like us going to the worst 'Shore' house we've ever been in and staying for 8 months. They're very uncomfortable bedding and pillows." And, God be with you, if you tried to finagle extra bedding.

Sitch, who says he lost 40 pounds in prison, also interacted with President Trump's disgraced ex-personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, on the first day and says they bonded. So much so, Mike says he tried to get Cohen to smuggle something for him.