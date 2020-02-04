Alex Rodriguez Butchers 'Renegade Challenge' In TikTok Debut

Play video content Breaking News

It's time for Good News, Bad News featuring Alex Rodriguez!!

The good news?? He's on TikTok. The bad news?? He suuuuuuuuucks!!!

Fresh off Jennifer Lopez absolutely dominating the Super Bowl halftime show ... A-Rod is here to prove that he's definitely NOT the most rhythmically gifted person in the relationship. By a mile.

The baseball superstar decided to get in on the TikTok craze this week .. and with the help of his daughter, Natasha, he took a stab at the trendy #RenegadeChallenge.

For those of you who don't know, it's a silly dance to K Camp's song, "Lottery." All the youngins are doing it.

To get a taste of what it's *supposed* to look like, watch Tashi ... or the vid below. Just whatever you do, do NOT watch A-Rod.

Okay ... A-Rod isn't THAT bad ... and he's definitely having fun. That's all that matters, right??

But, we must say, LeBron James' dance with his son, Bryce, to "The Mop" by Tisakorean is a bit more coordinated.

However, both dudes could probably use some pointers from J Lo.