NFL's Xavien Howard Accused of Repeated Abuse ... In Dom. Violence 911 Call

Play video content Breaking News

The woman who called 911 on NFL star Xavien Howard claimed he abused her multiple times in the past, but he convinced her not to call police because it would hurt his career.

... and it's all in the 911 call released by officials and obtained by TMZ Sports.

Howard -- a star cornerback for the Miami Dolphins -- was arrested on Dec. 29th after allegedly roughing up his fiancee during an altercation at their Davie, FL home.

Now, in new 911 audio from that day of the incident, you can hear the woman describe a pattern of abuse.

"My fiance continues to think he can just push me, throw me into the wall without me doing nothing just because of who he is," the woman says.

"But it's kind of getting to a point, it's just like, it's getting physical."

When the operator asks what she means by "who he is" ... the woman explains, "Because he plays football."

"So every time a situation happens it's always like, 'Oh, don't do this.' Or, 'Oh, well, you'll be OK. Don't call the cops.'"

The woman added, "But it's like, OK, like him just pushing me into the mirror, grabbing my arm, grabbing me by my neck, like this is probably the last day that's going to happen."

As we previously reported, Howard was arrested after the woman -- the mother of his children -- accused him of getting violent with her after an argument in their bedroom.

The woman told cops at the time Howard had grabbed both her arms and pushed her into a mirrored glass wall in the hallway. She claims once he let her go, she fell into one of the crutches he was using after an in-season knee surgery.

In the police report, cops say they noticed "visible scratches," redness and an abrasion on the woman ... and they arrested Howard on one charge of domestic battery.

Howard appeared in court just hours later on crutches ... but bonded out on the condition that he'd have NO contact with the alleged victim.

Play video content

The former Pro Bowl corner has been fighting the case in court ever since -- pleading not guilty last month. There's another hearing scheduled for later this week.