Donald Trump Questions Nancy Pelosi's Religion After Impeachment Trial

Donald Trump clearly doesn't have lines he will not cross, because he just questioned Nancy Pelosi's faith.

Trump was at The White House talking to a crowd of supporters about his impeachment acquittal when he launched on Nancy Pelosi and Adam Schiff, calling them both horrible people, but that was just the beginning.

He scoffed at Pelosi's claim that she prays for him, but then he actually said he doesn't believe she prays at all.

That wasn't it ... before commenting on Pelosi's religious beliefs, he gleefully told the crowd he sat 4 seats away from Pelosi during the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday in D.C. and he talked trash on her and has no regrets.

Trump went on and on, praising people in the room and excoriating his opponents.

And, ICYMI, he claimed the whole Russia investigation was "bulls***."