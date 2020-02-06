Guess Who This Okay Kid Turned Into!!!

This young gal with golden locks was born and raised in South Africa, but would kick-start her career in America ... and go on to star in "The Italian Job."

Talk about cultured.

Though she's a mega movie star now, she began as a model and a dancer ... until a knee injury forced her to try something else. So, she moved to L.A. in the mid-'90s and landed a few small acting roles ... before breaking out in a devilish Keanu Reeves film.

Things only went up from there, as she soon became one of Hollywood's most popular leading ladies ... and won an Academy Award for Best Actress at the 2004 Oscars.