Chainsaw in 'Summer School' 'Memba Him?!

Illinois-local Dean Cameron (real name Dean Eikleberry) was only 25 years old when he landed the super-stoney roll of the school flunky and movie lover, Francis "Chainsaw" Gremp -- who earns a screening of "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" for the class -- in the classic 1987 class comedy, "Summer School."

Dean Cameron was cast alongside some other stellar young actors including Mark Harmon as the lax teacher, Freddy Shoop ... and Kirstie Alley as the hot teacher next door Ms. Robin Bishop.