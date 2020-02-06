Pete Buttigieg Says Joe Biden Didn't Prove Electability in Iowa

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Pete Buttigieg is feeling good about the way things went in Iowa -- for him at least -- and says he's focused on racking up more wins ... something he suggests Joe Biden might want to reconsider.

Mayor Pete's still neck and neck with Bernie Sanders in the Iowa caucus, but regardless of the final tally, he's going to get 11 delegates to Biden's big-fat zero ... and he's seizing the moment to separate himself from Joe.

Buttigieg tells us Iowa was the first chance for the top-tier Democratic presidential candidates to prove their "electability" and show they can defeat Donald Trump ... and he did it in spades. Biden, on the other hand, took a pretty hard L.

Pete says he's focused on keeping the momentum going in the New Hampshire primary and beyond, and though he says he won't tell Biden how to run his campaign ... he hints Joe should read the political tea leaves.

As for that homophobic Iowa caucus voter who wanted to take her vote for Buttigieg back when she found out he's gay ... Pete says he's working hard for her to, whether she still supports him or not.

BTW -- we aren't done hearing about the whole Iowa caucus fiasco just yet either ... the DNC chairman has called for a "recanvass" of the process to ensure public confidence.