Orson Bean Dead at 91, Struck and Killed by Car

Exclusive Details Getty

Actor and comedian Orson Bean is dead after being struck by a car while crossing the street ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Bean was allegedly jaywalking in Venice Friday night when he was clipped by one vehicle and then struck by another. We're told Bean died at the scene and both vehicles stayed after the incident. Cops are currently investigating whether the collision was criminal or an accident.

Bean's career began in the 1950's ... he frequently made guest appearances on "The Tonight Show" with both Jack Paar and Johnny Carson.

Bean was a frequent guest on the game show "To Tell The Truth" and made appearances on versions of the show from the late 50's through 1991. He also made appearances on "Super Password" and "Match Game."

He also made regular appearances on TV ... with a role on two episodes of "7th Heaven" in 2003, "How I Met Your Mother" in 2007 and "Modern Family" in 2016. Bean was in the 2018 film "The Equalizer 2" as an elderly Holocaust survivor.

Orson was 91.